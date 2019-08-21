The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Wednesday that a surveillance plane over Baltimore would be, “a privacy nightmare come to life.”

The ACLU released the following statement:

“The ACLU of Maryland is committed to protecting and preserving the privacy rights of everyone in our state. Surveillance technology designed for a military battlefield has no place in American cities. Baltimore is not a battlefield, and its residents are not the enemy. We have been vocal, clear, and consistent on this matter — spy planes should never be used under the guise of public safety.”

“The spy plane program is a privacy nightmare come to life. It’s the equivalent of requiring residents to wear a GPS tracker whenever they leave their homes. A city with a terrible history of racism and lack of accountability for abuses by police should be the last place a secret program of mass surveillance is used. An entrepreneur’s desire to make more money should not outweigh the privacy rights of the entire population of Baltimore or any community.”