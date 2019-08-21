BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Country Music Hall of Fame group ALABAMA is postponing the remainder of its 50th Anniversary Tour due to lead singer Randy Owen’s ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo.

The group was slated to play at Royal Farms Arena.

ALABAMA had hoped to continue its 50-city tour, however, doctors advised more time is needed for Owen to fully recover.

ALABAMA bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry released the following statement Wednesday:

“The ’50th Anniversary Tour’ has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”