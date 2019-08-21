BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As students get ready to head back to school, educators and highway administrators are teaming up to deliver a safety message to kids, parents and drivers.

In two weeks, the crosswalks across Baltimore County will be packed with students heading back to class.

Summit Park Elementary School Principal Sheila Thomas said the first lesson is getting their safely.

“All of our students at some point are pedestrians in their commute to school, whether it be in a car, or a bus, or walking to and from school.” Thomas said.

Together, with transportation officials, there’s a push to protect the youngest commuters.

The Look Up Look Out Campaign asks kids to stay alert and walk smart and ask parents and drivers to slow down and put down the phone.

“Our children out trying to get to school encounter all kinds of dangers. Someone may be speeding, texting, not paying attention while they’re trying to navigate to school,” said Greg Slater with Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway.

Around 900,000 students will go back to school in Maryland next month, and during the last school year, 214 kids around the state were hurt walking to or from school.

So before the desks fill up, this message rings out from officials for both those on foot and behind the wheel.

“What do we want students to do? Walk smart. What do we want drivers to do? Drive smart,” they said.