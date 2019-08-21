Filed Under:bald eagles released, bald eagles rescued, Local TV, Talkers, Virginia news, Wildlife Center of Virginia


POQUOSON, Va. (AP) — The Wildlife Center of Virginia plans to release three bald eagles into the wild this week after they were nursed back to health.

The first eagle is a juvenile bird spotted on the ground in Poquoson in June. The veterinary staff treated the hatch-year bird for anemia, dehydration, parasites and a low heart rate. The bird will be released Wednesday at South Lawson Park in Poquoson.

On Friday, two bald eagles will be released at Mutton Hunk Fen Natural Area Preserve in Accomack County.

One of the eagles was admitted in May after it was seen standing on a woodpile near a campground in Horntown and seemed unable to fly.

The second eagle was found in June eating in a ditch near a poultry processing plant and was unable to fly.

