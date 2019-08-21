Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore city police officer is on trial for perjury and misconduct in office.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore city police officer is on trial for perjury and misconduct in office.
According to the grand jury indictment, Officer Michael O’ Sullivan, a nearly 20-year veteran of the department, is accused of lying under oath in a 2018 case.
Baltimore City Police Officer Michael O’Sullivan Indicted on Perjury, Misconduct Charges, Suspended With Pay
Five police officers and a civilian testified to the grand jury.
He was released on his own recognizance after being suspended with pay in May. He was ordered to surrender his firearms.
You must log in to post a comment.