BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore city police officer is on trial for perjury and misconduct in office.

According to the grand jury indictment, Officer Michael O’ Sullivan, a nearly 20-year veteran of the department, is accused of lying under oath in a 2018 case.

Five police officers and a civilian testified to the grand jury.

He was released on his own recognizance after being suspended with pay in May. He was ordered to surrender his firearms.

