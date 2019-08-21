Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Football season is back, and as Ravens fans return to M&T Bank Stadium this fall they will have two new food options to try.
The first is the Pratt Street Hoagie, a $12 sub made with pit beef, house-made crab dip, horseradish cheddar cheese and picked red onions.
For chicken fans, the stadium is adding the $8 Frank’s Buffalo Chicken Burger to the menu.
The Hoffman’s Farms burger is topped with buffalo chicken dip, Frank’s RedHot hot sauce, ranch dressing and American cheese.
The menu additions are part of a new partnership at 11 NFL stadiums showcasing hometown favorites.
The Ravens open their home schedule against the Arizona Cardinals September 15.
