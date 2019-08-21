Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Crab Dip, Food, Local TV, M&T Bank Stadium, NFL, Pit Beef, Ravens, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Football season is back, and as Ravens fans return to M&T Bank Stadium this fall they will have two new food options to try.

The first is the Pratt Street Hoagie, a $12 sub made with pit beef, house-made crab dip, horseradish cheddar cheese and picked red onions.

Pratt Street Hoagie. Courtesy: Aramark

For chicken fans, the stadium is adding the $8 Frank’s Buffalo Chicken Burger to the menu.

The Hoffman’s Farms burger is topped with buffalo chicken dip, Frank’s RedHot hot sauce, ranch dressing and American cheese.

Frank’s Buffalo Chicken Burger. Courtesy: Aramark

The menu additions are part of a new partnership at 11 NFL stadiums showcasing hometown favorites.

The Ravens open their home schedule against the Arizona Cardinals September 15.

