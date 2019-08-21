BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — The verdict is out — most Baltimoreans are eager to try Popeye’s new chicken sandwich but think there are better options in the city.

Bro i tried the popeyes sandwich and its NOT worth the hype at all — ♡ (@amrf000) August 20, 2019

I should have known. I pulled into a Popeyes drive thru in Baltimore and the guy asked me, “Have you tried it yet?!” — T’Challahbackgirl (@sheisbribo) August 20, 2019

Popeye’s new chicken sandwich has been the talk of social media this week, especially after the company faced-off with competitor Chick-fil-A and other fast-food chains about their new menu option.

Although some have nabbed the sandwich to try, customers have reported that some of the Baltimore locations have been sold out of the sandwich — including the two Orleans Street locations.

A Dundalk location even put up a sign saying they weren’t serving them anymore.

I’m looking hungry in Dundalk Maryland….always something with these Baltimore area Popeyes…. pic.twitter.com/9RgM5StPag — Josh Rogers (@JORoge85) August 20, 2019

What’s the best Popeyes in Baltimore to get this sandwich from? The joint on Pulaski, the joint off Howard or the one across from Dunbar? I want to set myself up for success — digidestined. (@pcketrcket) August 18, 2019

My fear is driving to the Popeyes on the other side of Baltimore and the chicken sandwich isn’t available. — C.Jones (@ChrisKissxo) August 19, 2019

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is good and all but there’s no reason why they should take 45 minutes to get. That’s why chick fila is better. — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) August 20, 2019

But others still think there are better options — including Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack.

All this is cool but Shake Shack chicken sandwich with the shack sauce the best chicken sandwich out… — Reymundo (@Milky_Rey) August 19, 2019

But in Baltimore, other say carry-outs might have the best chicken options.

Everyone arguing about Chic-fil-A vs Popeyes has never been to a Hip Hop Fish and Chicken in Baltimore. — ty ty ty (@teddy_tie) August 20, 2019

I never been to a fire Popeyes a day in my life too many legit chicken spots in Baltimore fire them to be a option lol — Brisq 🇫🇷 (@Brisc2Tequila) August 20, 2019

