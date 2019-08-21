Filed Under:Baltimore, Food, Foodies, Local TV, Popeye's Chicken Sandwich, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — The verdict is out — most Baltimoreans are eager to try Popeye’s new chicken sandwich but think there are better options in the city.

Popeye’s new chicken sandwich has been the talk of social media this week, especially after the company faced-off with competitor Chick-fil-A and other fast-food chains about their new menu option.

Although some have nabbed the sandwich to try, customers have reported that some of the Baltimore locations have been sold out of the sandwich — including the two Orleans Street locations.

A Dundalk location even put up a sign saying they weren’t serving them anymore.

But others still think there are better options — including Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack.

But in Baltimore, other say carry-outs might have the best chicken options.

Take our polls below:

What did you think of the Popeye’s chicken sandwich?

Where can you find the best chicken sandwich in the city?

