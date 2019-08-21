BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — The verdict is out — most Baltimoreans are eager to try Popeye’s new chicken sandwich but think there are better options in the city.
Bro i tried the popeyes sandwich and its NOT worth the hype at all
— ♡ (@amrf000) August 20, 2019
I should have known. I pulled into a Popeyes drive thru in Baltimore and the guy asked me, “Have you tried it yet?!”
— T’Challahbackgirl (@sheisbribo) August 20, 2019
Popeye’s new chicken sandwich has been the talk of social media this week, especially after the company faced-off with competitor Chick-fil-A and other fast-food chains about their new menu option.
… y’all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP
— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 19, 2019
Although some have nabbed the sandwich to try, customers have reported that some of the Baltimore locations have been sold out of the sandwich — including the two Orleans Street locations.
A Dundalk location even put up a sign saying they weren’t serving them anymore.
I’m looking hungry in Dundalk Maryland….always something with these Baltimore area Popeyes…. pic.twitter.com/9RgM5StPag
— Josh Rogers (@JORoge85) August 20, 2019
What’s the best Popeyes in Baltimore to get this sandwich from? The joint on Pulaski, the joint off Howard or the one across from Dunbar? I want to set myself up for success
— digidestined. (@pcketrcket) August 18, 2019
My fear is driving to the Popeyes on the other side of Baltimore and the chicken sandwich isn’t available.
— C.Jones (@ChrisKissxo) August 19, 2019
The Popeyes chicken sandwich is good and all but there’s no reason why they should take 45 minutes to get. That’s why chick fila is better.
— Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) August 20, 2019
But others still think there are better options — including Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack.
All this is cool but Shake Shack chicken sandwich with the shack sauce the best chicken sandwich out…
— Reymundo (@Milky_Rey) August 19, 2019
But in Baltimore, other say carry-outs might have the best chicken options.
Everyone arguing about Chic-fil-A vs Popeyes has never been to a Hip Hop Fish and Chicken in Baltimore.
— ty ty ty (@teddy_tie) August 20, 2019
I never been to a fire Popeyes a day in my life too many legit chicken spots in Baltimore fire them to be a option lol
— Brisq 🇫🇷 (@Brisc2Tequila) August 20, 2019
Take our polls below:
What did you think of the Popeye’s chicken sandwich?
Where can you find the best chicken sandwich in the city?
POLL: In light of @PopeyesChicken's releasing a new chicken sandwich, we wanted to know where can you find the best chicken sandwich in Baltimore? https://t.co/PHx3qFI4Gr
— WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) August 21, 2019
