WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Safety was the name of the game at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in White Marsh Wednesday as dozens took part in the Chick-fil-A Safety Day.

The restaurant handed out 150 crosswalk safety bags to kids and local first responders took part in some friendly competitions, including lemon squeezing and push-up contests.

The event served as a way to highlight the importance of drivers and pedestrians being cautious and alert as thousands of students head back to class in the coming weeks.

