WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The XFL revealed the names and logos for its teams Wednesday, including Washington D.C.’s squad, as the league prepares for its February 2020 debut.
The Washington D.C. team nickname is the D.C. Defenders.
The names for the other XFL teams will be:
- Dallas Renegades
- Houston Roughnecks
- Los Angeles Wild Cats
- New York Guardians
- St. Louis BattleHawks
- Seattle Dragons
- Tampa Bay Vipers
Squad. #XFLTeams
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
One quest. One purpose. One resolve.
Seeking glory through grit. Victory through valor.
Taking their stand February 2020: The DC Defenders. #XFLTeams
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
Pep Hamilton will be Head Coach and General Manager of the Defenders.
Hamilton spent time at the University of Michigan as an Assistant Head Coach for the 2017-18 season.
The Defenders will play their home games at Audi Field where the Major League Soccer team D.C. United play.
The XFL is set to debut in February of 2020.
