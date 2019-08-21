  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The XFL revealed the names and logos for its teams Wednesday, including Washington D.C.’s squad, as the league prepares for its February 2020 debut.

The Washington D.C. team nickname is the D.C. Defenders.

The names for the other XFL teams will be:

  • Dallas Renegades
  • Houston Roughnecks
  • Los Angeles Wild Cats
  • New York Guardians
  • St. Louis BattleHawks
  • Seattle Dragons
  • Tampa Bay Vipers

Pep Hamilton will be Head Coach and General Manager of the Defenders.

Photo Courtesy Of The XFL

Hamilton spent time at the University of Michigan as an Assistant Head Coach for the 2017-18 season.

The Defenders will play their home games at Audi Field where the Major League Soccer team D.C. United play.

The XFL is set to debut in February of 2020.

