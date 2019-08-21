Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested and charged with assault Sunday after an incident at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Kiyoshi Andrea Bill was charged with five counts of second-degree assault and one count each of public intoxication and resisting arrest along with two other charges after she was denied entry onto a flight at BWI.
Bill allegedly bit and kicked four Maryland Transportation Authority officers as they tried to escort her outside of security to a ticket counter to rebook her flight around 11 a.m.
According to Maryland court records, she appeared for her bail hearing Monday morning in Annapolis. Her trial is set to begin in November.
