BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More severe weather is headed into the Baltimore area as well as other parts of Maryland later Tuesday night.

There are currently severe thunderstorm watches for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Talbot County until 10 p.m.

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in Baltimore City until 10 p.m.

