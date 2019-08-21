Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland isn’t among the friendliest states in America, but it isn’t one of the least-friendly either.
Big 7 Travel ranked the friendliest states in America and Maryland ranked no. 27 on the list.
“Maryland is among the most densely populated states in the nation and is home to diverse cultures. Its openness to outsiders means that it’s a vibrant and social place to spend some time. You’ll easily find yourself making new best friends in a bar in Baltimore,” the survey said.
Neighboring states also didn’t rank as very friendly — Delaware was ranked 48, Virginia was ranked 35, West Virginia was ranked 30. Pennsylvania ranked higher at 18.
So which states ranked the friendliest? Minnesota, Tennessee and South Carolina.
The least friendly are New York and Arkansas.
Where do you think Baltimore should rank?
