



The Baltimore man found guilty of committing a deadly shooting spree and leading police on a chase through west Baltimore in late 2017 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole, as well as a second consecutive life sentence plus 60 additional years behind bars.

Mausean Carter had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, six counts of attempted murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The two-day shooting spree began on December 14, 2017, when officers were called to a non-fatal shooting in the 3700 block of West Cold Spring Lane.

Hours later, police were called to another shooting in the 4500 block of Reisterstown Road. The victim in that shooting, Martell Harris, later died at a hospital.

Around 4:50 p.m. that day, Carter pulled up to a store in the 900 block of Poplar Grove Street and opened fire with what appeared to be an assault-style weapon, killing Ali Ouedraogo and injuring two others.

The next day, a Baltimore Police patrol officer stopped Carter in the silver sedan matching the description of the vehicle involved in the shootings. When the officer asked Carter to get out of the vehicle, he sped off, leading police on a 50-minute chase.

During the chase, Carter fired at police, injuring three civilians. The chase ended at the intersection of Gwynns Falls and Reisterstown Road.

In a news release announcing the sentencing, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby called the shootings “acts of terrorism.”

“Anyone capable of committing that magnitude of vindictiveness should not be in society. I am grateful that we do not have to imagine how many others would have been hurt or worse if BPD hadn’t apprehended him when they did,” Mosby said.

In December 2017, Carter’s brother Earl Carter, Jr., told WJZ Mausean was “not in his right mind” when he committed the shootings, adding his brother had long suffered from mental health issues.

Police said he had a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2004.