



Downtown commuters may experience delays and road closures during the Wednesday night rush hour due to the Shriners parade.

As the city plans to host back-to-back attractions — the parade and an Orioles game — people who live and work downtown are planning ahead.

Many offices are closing early for the day so commuters can get a head start on the drive home.

“In fact, we’re letting out of court early today in anticipation of the traffic,” said Morgan Voluntad, who works downtown.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. after the main rush hour; road closures will begin ahead of the parade.

“It was very important to us in order to allow this parade to go on that the parade start after 6 p.m., after rush hour,” said Frank Murphy, a senior transportation department adviser.

Not everyone is happy with the timing of the events. City councilman Eric Costello took to Twitter Tuesday evening, saying, “I have no idea how this was approved, but I’ve explained to DOT this won’t work next year at the same time.”

If you are driving in the vicinity of Downtown on Wed, Aug 21 during PM rush hour, please see below, this will have major impacts on your commute. I have no idea how this was approved, but I've explained to DOT this won't work next year at the same time. pic.twitter.com/08KvLFNHRZ — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) August 20, 2019

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, however, said he has no problem with the timing of the parade and drivers will simply have to find a different route.

“I have no problem with parades. I wish we could do more, because that’s what the citizens what to see more parades, more activities so that they can feel safe, and enjoy themselves,” Young said.

Around 5,000 Shriners are in town this week for their annual convention and a community service project. The parade marks the end of their convention.

“You’re going to have the head commanders and then the illustrious going to be on and then each court from individual state and then deputy,” Shriners officer Reginald Abrams said of the parade.

The following roads will be closed:

Pratt Street between Gay and President Streets – closes at 5:00 p.m. (bus lane will remain open until parade kickoff)

Market Place between Water and Pratt Streets – closes at 5:00 p.m.

Pratt Street between Howard and Gay Streets – closes at 6:00 p.m.

Hopkins Place/Sharp Street between Lombard and Conway Streets – closes at 6:00 p.m.

North side (left lane) of Pratt Street between Charles and Light Streets – closes at 9:00 a.m.

Parking will also be restricted from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Market Place between Lombard and Pratt streets and Hopkins Place/Sharp Street between Lombard and Conway streets.

The parade begins at the intersection of Market Place and Pratt Street and will run west on Pratt Street to Sharp Street. It’s expected to last around three hours.

On the map below, road closures are in red and the parade route is in blue.

The Orioles also play at Camden Yards at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Officials recommend using light rail to get to Camden Yards.