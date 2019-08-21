



Nearly 15 months after floodwaters wiped out parts of Thistle Road in western Baltimore County, traffic is once again flowing on the two-lane road near Catonsville.

It’s been 451 days since part of Thistle Road washed out near Frederick Road and the Patapsco River; now, most signs of the storm’s impact are gone.

“Yeah, it’s been a long time. The last flood took out River Road and Thistle,” said Tom Weathern, the manager at nearby Dmitri’s International Grille.

Cleanup, design, permitting and construction kept Thistle Road closed until Wednesday, when the $2 million project wrapped up.

Federal funds paid for around 75 percent of the repairs.

“The road was washed out. Other than drone footage, nobody had an appreciation for what it looked like,” said Baltimore County Public Works Director Steve Walsh.

Video from the Baltimore County Department of Public Works shows the damage left behind from the May 2018 flooding along Thistle Road near Ellicott City.

Now that the work is done, Weathern said neighbors are happy to see the road reopened.

Despite it being harder to get to, Dmitri’s business didn’t suffer much, he said.

“As long as Ellicott City is open, that’s the big defining point for us,” Weathern said.

The storm on May 27, 2018, dropped a foot of rain in parts of Howard and Baltimore counties, causing extensive damage in the Ellicott City area.

The fast-moving waters led to the death of Maryland National Guard Staff Sgt. Eddison Hermond, who was helping rescue a woman and cat from the flooding.

That storm was the second to flood the area in 22 months.