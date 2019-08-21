ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating two separate armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Anne Arundel County overnight.

At around 11:55 p.m., a call came in for an armed robbery of the 7-Eleven located at 4000 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.

An officer was in the area about to conduct a check of the store when he saw a man matching the suspect description called in running across Ritchie Highway away from the store.

The officer went after the suspect on foot and apprehended him at Tungsten and 2nd Street. He was identified as Kaleb William Smith, 37, and had a knife and cash on him.

Smith was arrested and taken to Northern District for booking, police said.

He is charged with robbery, armed robbery, assault-first degree, assault-second degree, and theft of $100 to under $1,500.

At around 3:45 a.m. police responded to the 7-Eleven at 2046 Davidsonville Road in Crofton.

An unknown man entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store. Officers searched the area and weren’t able to locate the suspect, but say he is a white man wearing dark clothing.

No injuries were reported in this incident.