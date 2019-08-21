Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Following months of reviews after the death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair, the school has hired a new Director of Sports Medicine.
Doctor Yvette Rooks is set to take over that role and will serve as lead team physician.
The move comes after two external investigations into the death of McNair in 2018. The offensive lineman suffered heatstroke during a team workout and died weeks later in the hospital.
Maryland says the hiring of Dr. Rooks is part of the school’s effort to implement the reviews’ recommendations, following McNair’s tragic death.
