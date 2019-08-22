Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested in a dozen commercial burglaries in Harford County.
Jonathon Greer, 26, and Matthew Aaron White, 30, were arrested last week and charged with numerous burglary counts. They are being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.
The burglaries, as well as an attempted burglary, happened between July 21 and August 16, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said, including:
- July 21 – Dublin Snowball Stand, 1500 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
- July 21 – Provider Seafood, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
- July 21 – Ice Hole Snowballs, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
- July 22 – Blue Crab House, 3500 block of Ady Road in Street
- July 23 – Richard’s Seafood, 2200 block of Churchville Road in Bel Air
- July 24 – Winter’s Run Inn, 1900 block of Philadelphia Road in Joppa
- July 24 – Brooms Bloom Diary, 1700 block of S. Fountain Green Road in Bel Air
- July 31 – Fast Eddie’s Pit Beef, 2800 block of Bel Air Road in Fallston
- July 31 – Mr. Ed’s Crabs, 3000 block of Churchville Road in Churchville
- August 2 – Provider Seafood, 2400 block of Whiteford Road in Whiteford
- August 2 – Wargo’s Restaurant, 300 block of E Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill (attempted burglary)
- August 2 – Subway, 1100 block Baldwin Mill Road in Jarrettsville
- August 16 – Blue Crab House, 3500 block of Ady Road in Jarrettsville.
Jessica Marie Rudacille, 30, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary.
Anyone with information about the burglary spree is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-879-7929.
