BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department plans to cut down on the number of firefighters responding to initial calls, a move that isn’t sitting well with the firefighters’ union.
Currently, five engines, two trucks, two battalion chiefs and a medic unit are dispatched when a call comes in.
Come September, though, that number will shrink as the department tests reducing initial responding units to three engines, one truck and one battalion chief.
The department hopes this will help medics respond to more calls.
Despite the cuts, the department will still be following federal guidelines.
“There’s no danger to the members, nor is there any danger to the public,” said Fire Captain Roman Clark. “We’ve done our research and we’re within the guidelines, and there are also other cities that do this. I do know for a fact one of our closest cities, Philadelphia, (does this),” he said.
The firefighter’s union, however, disagrees.
“This local is against any changes that will lower the amount of units on a initial response,” the union said on Twitter Thursday morning. “This not only puts our members in danger but the citizens of Baltimore.”
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 22, 2019
