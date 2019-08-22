  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe Thunderstorms that rolled through the region Thursday brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of Baltimore.

One person captured pictures of flooding in Fells Point at East Pratt and South Ann Street.

Photo Courtesy OF @PaversWallsMD

Another viewer sent in a video of flooding from Fells Point. The video shows flooding along Aliceanna and Caroline Streets.

The water sat several inches high.

An areal flood warning is in effect for Baltimore City until 12:15 a.m. and thousands are without power after Thursday’s storms.

At last check, about 11,000 people are without power.

