Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians and management continue to negotiate an end to a ten-week lockout, but no agreement has been reached so far.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians and management continue to negotiate an end to a ten-week lockout, but no agreement has been reached so far.
The musicians picketed outside Meyerhoff Symphony Hall Thursday morning.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Baltimore Symphony Musicians Hold Outdoor Rush Hour Concert
- ‘Substantial Uncertainty’ About Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Future, Audit Says
- BSO Will Offer Musicians Health Benefits During Lockout
- Baltimore Symphony Musicians ‘Caught Completely Off-Guard’ By Abrupt Summer Season Cancellation
The lockout is in its tenth week, but officials said progress is slow.
The musicians said they’re hopeful the orchestra will be able to perform soon.
“We’re also starting a work group which will meet this Friday with Ed Kasemeyer, former senator Ed Kasemeyer as the head,” said Brian Prechtl, the co-chair of the player’s committee. “He’s going to help us look at the inner workings of the organization. So we really believe between that, some people in the community that really care about us and have raised their voices, that we will be able to get this orchestra back on the stage soon.”
The BSO season is set to start September 14.
You must log in to post a comment.