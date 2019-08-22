Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Congressman Andy Harris announced awards to community health centers across Maryland.
Those health centers are:
- Choptank Community Health System, Inc.
- Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc.
- West Cecil Health Center, Inc.
The recipients are health care service centers in Maryland’s First District.
The Department of Health and Human Services awarded $108,302 to Choptank Community Health System, $56,000 to Three Lower Counties Community Services, and $35,611 to West Cecil Health Center under the Health Center Cluster Program.
Congressman Harris made the following statement:
“As a physician, I understand the importance of health care services to our local communities. These are important investments in the health and well-being of Maryland families, and I applaud the HHS for their awards to these health centers.”
