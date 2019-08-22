Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Head football Coach Michael Locksley announced that wide receiver DeJuan Ellis has joined the Terrapin football program.
Ellis, an Accokeek, Maryland, native returns home after one year at Virginia Tech where he redshirted.
Ellis played quarterback in high school at McDonogh School and Bishop O’Connell. He racked up 6,521 total yards and accounted for 64 touchdowns during his high school career.
Rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, Ellis ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, earning him Fastest Man honors at The Opening Washington D.C. regional in 2017.
