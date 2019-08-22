Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was injured Thursday afternoon when their vehicle overturned while they were fleeing someone who was shooting at them, police said.
Officers were called to Fenwick Avenue and Sheffield Road around 4:23 p.m. for a report of an overturned vehicle. When they arrived, they learned the car overturned after fleeing from someone shooting at the driver.
The driver was not shot, police said.
Medics were called to the scene due to reported injuries from the crash.
No information is available about the extent of any injuries or if a transport was made.
