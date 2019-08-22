Filed Under:Baltimore News, Ellicott City, Evacuation, gas line struck, Howard County, Local TV, Talkers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A gas leak is secure and Main Street in Ellicott City is open to traffic again after a gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon.

The gas line was struck in the 8000 block of Tiber Alley off Main Street. It led to Howard County firefighters to evacuate the area nearby including Main Street.

Main Street was closed off to vehicle traffic from Columbia Pike to the county line for about an hour. St. Paul Street was also closed at College Avenue.

BGE has secured the leak and cleared the scene.

 

