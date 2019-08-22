ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A gas leak is secure and Main Street in Ellicott City is open to traffic again after a gas leak was reported Thursday afternoon.
The gas line was struck in the 8000 block of Tiber Alley off Main Street. It led to Howard County firefighters to evacuate the area nearby including Main Street.
Gas line struck on the 8000 blk of Tiber Alley in Ellicott City off of Main Street. Crews working to evacuate surrounding area. BGE en route.
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) August 22, 2019
Main Street was closed off to vehicle traffic from Columbia Pike to the county line for about an hour. St. Paul Street was also closed at College Avenue.
Main Street remains CLOSED to vehicles, will update. https://t.co/wUvRZAmTca
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) August 22, 2019
BGE has secured the leak and cleared the scene.
