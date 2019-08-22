Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Dundalk woman has been charged with driving under the influence in connection with a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.
Jessica Leigh Doran, 33, is being held without bail in connection with the crash.
Police said the crash happened at Wise Avenue and Park Drive in Dundalk just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. An investigation showed a motorcycle was heading west on Wise Avenue while Doran was heading east in a 2007 Mercury Mariner.
When Doran attempted to turn left onto Park Drive, the motorcycle hit her, causing the rider to be ejected.
The rider, John Wolf Foster, 25, of Dundalk, was pronounced dead at the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.