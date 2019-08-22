



It’s a sure sign that summer is winding down — the 138th Maryland State Fair gets underway Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know about one of the state’s largest parties.

HOURS AND PRICING

The fair opens Thursday night with a Preview/Ridemania night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The full fair begins Friday and runs daily through September 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Adults tickets for those ages 12 and older are $10, senior tickets for those 62 and older are $8, children 6 and older cost $5 and those under 6 get in for free.

Members of the military and first responders get free admission with an active ID.

On Ridemania night only, fairgoers can purchase admission and ride wristbands for $20 each or walk-around passes for $1 each.

On every other day, rides are individually priced. Ride tickets are $1 each; each ride uses one to six tickets.

There are a number of deals available for ride tickets; visit the fair’s website for more information.

TRANSPORTATION

Light RailLink service as well as CityLink and LocalLink buses will all be available for fairgoers. Trains will run until 11 p.m. each day of the fair, including Sunday, August 25; Sunday, September 1 and Monday, September 2.

The LocalLink 93 bus stops on Greenspring Drive, just a short walk from the fair gates.

For more information about public transit, visit the Maryland Transit Administration’s website.

PARKING

Limited parking is available at the fairgrounds for $10. Free parking is available at the Deereco Road park-and-ride lot.

WHAT TO SEE, WHAT TO DO

A number of new events are coming to the fair this year, including:

Extreme Dogs Show

Danny Grant Cowboy Circus

Chesapeake Craft Brew & Wine Garden

A full list of events (there are too many to list here) is available on the fair’s website.

CONCERTS

A number of big-name performers will take the stage at the fair this year, including:

American Pop band HANSON – Friday, August 23

Rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band – Saturday, August 24

Country duo LOCASH – Friday, August 30

Arena Rock band Night Ranger – Saturday, August 31

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.; gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

WHAT TO BRING (AND WHAT TO LEAVE BEHIND)

Fairgoers are able to bring bags and backpacks not exceeding 18 by 18 inches, child/diaper bags (clear if possible) and medical equipment like oxygen tanks.

Items that are not allowed include:

Coolers

Drones

Alcoholic beverages

Fireworks

Weapons, including but not limited to guns, knives, scissors, stun guns, tasers, lasers, brass knuckles

Selfie sticks

Duffel bags

Mace/Pepper spray

Hoverboards/Segway

For complete fair details, visit the fair’s website.