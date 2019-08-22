TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — In the wake of several mass shootings around the country, including one at a festival in Gilroy, California, the Maryland State Fair says security is a top priority this year.
As you enter through the gates at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, you’ll go through security lines where officers are searching bags and using metal detectors to check for prohibited items like weapons, drones and selfie sticks.
“At any given time, there are 60 officers here,” Andy Cashman, General Manager of the Maryland State Fair, said.
Cashman says his team of officers has already been through hours of training and even life-like situations so they know exactly how to react in the event of an emergency.
“Round table scenarios with all of the different law enforcement, everyone from Metro Police to Baltimore County and Maryland State Police,” Cashman said.
This year, the Maryland State Fair is asking that people bring small bags or backpacks no larger than 18 inches. If you own a clear, plastic, see-through bag, you are encouraged to bring it.
The full fair begins Friday and runs daily through September 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
