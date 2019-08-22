BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. is in the midst of an effort to return to the moon, paving a way to a journey to Mars.

Baltimore native Reid Wiseman is in the middle of that planning- it’s a program called Artemis.

“It’s pretty unbelievably exciting for us,” Wiseman said.

Much of the design work for the rocket has been completed.

Wiseman said that 109 Maryland companies are involved in Artemis.

“There’s a test in Elkton Maryland,” he said. “There is loads of work being done in Maryland for this program.”

It’s estimated that the program will cost between $20 and $30 billion.

“When you go out and do something big and bold, and solve new challenges, you’re definitely going to motivate the next generation,” Wiseman said.

With 35 astronauts, Wiseman said he expects to return to space, but doesn’t know when.

“I’d love to be walking around on the moon in 2024-2025. We’ll see where all that goes,” he said.