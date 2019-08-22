GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County felon was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
Yul Reddock, 40, of Cleverly, Marland, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to his plea agreement, on Jan. 31, 2018, a Prince George’s County Corporal was in the area of Matthew Henson Ave. and Muncy Road in Landover, Maryland, when he heard gunshots ring out and saw a blue sedan being followed by a black pickup truck.
The sedan was being driven by Reddock. As Reddock drove past the Corporal’s vehicle, the Corporal was able to see that the rear window of the sedan had been shot out.
The Corporal began to follow the sedan and shortly after saw Reddock pointing a gun from the sedan in his direction and heard two additional shots.
Back-up police vehicles took over the incident. Reddock lost control of the sedan while trying to exit onto Pennsylvania Avenue from southbound Interstate 495.
Reddock was arrested and law enforcement recovered a .22-caliber long rifle pistol loaded with eight .22-caliber cartridges, three fired cartridge casings and one .22-caliber cartridge found on the floor of the vehicle.
Reddock had previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
