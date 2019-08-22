Before we know it, the NFL regular season will be upon us.

But for now, it’s preseason football- and Thursday, it’s the Ravens visiting Philadelphia for a matchup with the Eagles.

The Ravens won their first two preseason games. The team defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in week one, and went on to beat the Greenbay Packers in week two.

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Tennessee Titans in week one of the preseason, but bounced back with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in week two.

All eyes will be on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this week after Head Coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson’s haters will have to, “eat their words soon enough.”

‘They’re All Going To Be Proven Wrong’ | John Harbaugh Confident In New Era Of Lamar Jackson Led Ravens Offense

In an interview with Sports Radio WIP, Harbaugh said:

“Joe was great, we had a lot of great years together, and a lot of great moments together, but nothing lasts forever,” Harbaugh said. “I’m excited for the next thing. It’s been great with Lamar, and nothing but a pleasure. Nothing but exciting. Every single day it’s a young guy who wants to learn, he wants to work, he’s talented. He eats, drinks, sleeps football 24/7. That’s who he is. One of the best competitors I’ve ever been around. I’m not afraid to stand up and say, and all the haters can say what they want, and they can smirk, they can be snarky, and they can say whatever they want, but they’re all going to be proven wrong. They’re going to have to eat their words soon enough.”