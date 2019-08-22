



Ray Lewis is having a great month.

After he was announced as a cast member on Dancing With The Stars earlier this week, he’s set to open his new restaurant in Baltimore’s Little Italy Monday.

The former Ravens linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer is opening the restaurant along with the Gambino family. The restaurant is basically a rebranding of Ciao Bella Restaurant, a Gambino-family restaurant for 30 years.

“By streamlining our look and feel, and offering our customer’s favorite dishes while adding new entrees and signature drinks, we are evolving with the times to give our customers what they want,” said Tony Gambino. “Ray has been a faithful customer and friend for over ten years and has decided to further his involvement by becoming a partner. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The Italian restaurant will offer new wine selections, signature events, and fresh new creations from the kitchen, including house-crafted pasta, meats and seasonal vegetables that are locally sourced from area farms, and herbs that are farm-to-table fresh.

“We plan to continue serving old world authentic Italian cuisine with a fresh twist,” said Lewis, “and also introduce some new things along the way such as game day and private events, and new plant-based selections”

Lewis said he’ll be in the restaurant quite often.

The restaurant will be open to the public starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27