BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another round of severe weather could make its way through parts of Maryland again Thursday evening.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of Baltimore and Harford counties as well as Baltimore City until 9 p.m.
Parts of Baltimore and Carroll counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore, Harford, and Baltimore City in MD until 9:00pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 22, 2019
The main threat from the line of storms is 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts.
Meteorologist Bob Turk said this line of storms will eventually make its way east toward the Baltimore area. Most of the impact will occur between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the Baltimore area if the line holds up.
Ahead of the storms, area residents should secure loose items like trash cans that may be picked up by the wind.
