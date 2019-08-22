COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Due to injuries sustained by Soulful Symphony founder and conductor Darin Atwater in a car accident last month, the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission announced the cancelation of the acclaimed orchestra’s final two shows at Merriweather in 2019.
All ticket buyers will receive full refunds.
Tickets purchased online and at the box office with a credit card will be automatically refunded. Those who purchased tickets with cash at the box office can visit Merriweather Post Pavilion’s box office to redeem their refund. These refunds will be available until October 21.
Soulful Symphony will continue its performances at Merriweather next year with a celebratory, 20th anniversary season that will showcase the orchestra’s full range of musical styles.
