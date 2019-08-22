Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To displace a heatwave you need what we saw this evening. Colder air pushing very humid and warm air up to 40,000 feet or more which caused a squall line to develop, and caused numerous reports of tree damage from Frederick to Montgomery and Carroll Counties.
Rainfall and very dramatic lightning were reported, with over two inches of rain in less than one hour in many locations.
This front that is crossing the region will allow much drier and cooler air to finally move the heat and humidity we have seen this past week to areas well south over the next two days.
The weekend is shaping up to be very pleasant and much drier, with lots of sunshine as well. Have a great Friday and weekend! Bob Turk.
