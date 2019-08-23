DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two eroded islands in the Chesapeake Bay will be restored with clean sediment.
James and Barren islands off the coast of Dorchester County will be restored with the help of a joint effort with the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District.
“In order to support the economic giant that is the Port of Baltimore, we need to continually dredge our shipping channels to accommodate the massive ships that are carrying more cargo than ever before,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This important dredging project will also help us stem the tide of erosion to preserve James and Barren Islands and protect Dorchester County residents from additional shoreline erosion.”
James Island will get dredged sediment from the Chesapeake channels that lead to the Port of Baltimore, while Barren Island will be getting sediment from nearby slow-draft channels.
A total of 2,144 across will be restored.
“This agreement between Maryland and the Corps of Engineers shows how we can work together effectively to benefit the economy and communities and preserve our bay,” Governor Hogan said. “I want to thank the Corps of Engineers, stakeholders, citizens, and everyone who played a role in making this possible.”
The 4-year, $9 million engineering and design phase will begin this year — using 65 percent federal funding and 35 percent of state funding.
