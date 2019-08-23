ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department will begin phasing in body-worn cameras for its officers.
The three-phase process will begin on Aug. 26, when body-worn cameras will be issued to two patrol squads to test. Phase 2 will begin on Sept. 3 when the remaining squads will receive their body-worn cameras. Phase 3 is when Detectives, School Resource Officers, and the Special Operations Unit will be equipped with the cameras.
Officers will record encounters for the following reasons:
- At the initiation of a call for service or other activity that is enforcement or investigative
- All enforcement and investigation related citizen contacts
- Documentation of evidence that can be used in the prosecution of criminal and traffic offenses
- Arrests and transports
- Traffic stops
- Priority responses
- Vehicle and foot pursuits
- Suspicious situations
- All searches (persons, vehicles, structures, effects), except strip searches
- Interviews and interrogations
- Mental health interventions
- Any contact that becomes adversarial after the initial contact, in a situation that would not otherwise require recording
Officers will notify people that they are recording, but they do not need consent or permission from the public to begin a recording.
Each encounter will be recorded for the duration of the event and will only turn off the body-worn camera under the following circumstances:
- The officer has left the scene and anticipates no further involvement in the event
- A supervisor has authorized that a recording may cease
- The officer is no longer engaged in a related investigative or enforcement activity
- The officer is entering an allied agency’s facility whose policy requires deactivation of the camera
- The event has concluded
An officer may review a body-camera recording for any work-related reason, including but not limited to:
- Ensuring the Body Camera system is working properly
- Assisting with the writing of a report or other official document
- Reviewing and critiquing the officer’s own performance
- Preparing for court
- Responding to a civil suit, criminal investigation (if the officer is the subject of the investigation), citizen complaint, or administrative complaint
- The officer shall have the ability to review the officer’s Body Camera recording of the subject incident prior to making a statement
The Records Section will release to the public or through subpoenas and summonses Body Camera recordings, according to the Public Information Act.
The Aberdeen Police Department will retain body-worn video footage based on the following retention schedule:
|Description
|Retention
|Uncategorized
|Until Manually Deleted
|1.Non-Evidentiary
|550 days
|2.Evidentiary/Report
|5 years
|3.Arrest
|7 years
|4.DUI/DWI
|7 years
|5.Use of Force
|7 years
|HCMST Operations
|5 years
|Homicide
|90 years
|Pending Review
|Until manually deleted
|Photos
|Until manually deleted
|Restricted
|Until manually deleted
|Taser Weapon Logs
|3 years
|Training
|3 years
|Uploaded Media
|10 Days
