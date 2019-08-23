ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 3,500 people will be in Annapolis on Sunday for the 44th Annual Annapolis Ten Mile Run.
The race begins at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m. and ends at the stadium by 9:30 a.m.
Several roads will be closed on a rolling basis starting at 6:45 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m. All route and street closures have been worked out, and agreed to, by event organizers and law enforcement officials.
Parking spots on area roads will not be affected along the route.
Parking along Main Street and King George Street will not be impacted, either.
Sidewalk closures are not planned.
There will be a traffic detour to downtown via Rowe Boulevard, around the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Police will be stationed at the Rowe intersections to direct people.
