BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police has noticed recent thefts of motorcycles where the stolen vehicles were listed for sale.

Motorcycle owners are encouraged to secure their bikes overnight by chaining them up, taking them into a garage, or moving them away from public display.

Anyone with information on the recent thefts is urged to call police immediately.

