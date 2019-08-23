By Rick Ritter
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fast-moving storms hit parts of Maryland hard Thursday night.

The storms brought lightning, flash flooding and thousands without power.

Those fast-moving storms meant Déjà vu for Fells Point downtown, which once again, featured cars looking like bath toys.

Some streets, like South Ann, saw flash flooding.

The impact extended beyond the rainfall, though, with intense lightning.

Photo Courtesy Of Alyssa Terezakis

Firefighters raced to a home in Hyattstown after it was struck. Four people were inside when the lightning hit. Fortunately, everyone was safe.

Friday morning, BGE crews in Glen Burnie were left trying to repair power lines.

At the height of the storm, more than 14,000 people were left in the dark.

