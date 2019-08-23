BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for enticing a minor to produce child pornography.

Antonio Wright, 42, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and for two counts of production of child pornography.

Wright admitted that he used an online social network to induce the victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct and to produce images of that conduct.

According to his plea agreement, Wright has known the victim since 2009, when the victim was 4-years-old and lived with the family intermittently until the spring of 2017.

According to evidence presented at his trial, Wright began sexually abusing the victim when she was 11-years-old.

On January 4, 2018, Wright spent time with the victim at his residence when Baltimore City Schools were closed due to snow. That afternoon, the victim’s foster mother noticed that she did not come home when she expected her.

When she was unable to locate the victim, she found the tablet that she was using to communicate with Wright and observed the sexually explicit chats and images.

After Wright brought the victim home that afternoon, her foster mother filed a report with the Maryland Department of Human Services, who referred the case to Child Protective Services for investigation.

Wright will be required to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).