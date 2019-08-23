Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fast-moving storms that hit parts of Baltimore on Thursday night caused a sewer overflow of almost 7.8 million gallons of stormwater mixed with sewer water into Herring Run, and over 830,000 gallons into the Jones Falls.
The overflows were recorded at four underground overflow structures along the Jones Falls, and at a manhole on Herring Run, just off of Belair Road.
The public is advised to avoid direct contact with the receiving waters impacted by these or any other overflow.
Data on all sanitary sewer overflows are available on the Department of Public Work’s interactive online sanitary sewer overflow map.
