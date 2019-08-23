ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Newark, Delaware man was charged with threatening mass violence at an Elkton, Maryland workplace.
Brian Knight was charged with threatening mass violence, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.
Knight was arrested without incident.
According to Maryland State Police, troopers got a 911 call from an employee at a food distribution warehouse in the 400 block of Fletchwood Road around 3 p.m. saying an irate man was damaging property and threatening to kill everyone inside.
Once troopers arrived, they were met with several witnesses, including a supervisor who was noticeable injured. Police were told and irate man, later identified as Knight, assaulted his supervisor during a discussion and then began smashing items in the building.
Knight threatened to kill everyone as he exited the building and left in his car. Knight was an employee at the facility.
After getting an arrest warrant, troopers arrested Knight outside his Newark home at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Although there is no known threat to Maryland, State Police remind Marylanders of the important role they have in helping to keep our state safe by reporting to police suspicious situations or circumstances that could be related to crime or possible acts of violence or terrorism.
