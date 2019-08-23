



A Glen Burnie man who pled guilty to killing his uncle got a 25-year sentence Friday in Anne Arundel County Court.

Devin Peele, 27, pled guilty to the first-degree murder of his uncle Stephen Peele. He was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 25 years suspended by Judge Glenn L. Klavans.

Police: Man Killed His 58-Year-Old Uncle

Peele, who suffers from various mental health issues, will receive treatment while incarcerated.

“Devin Peele could have walked away several times from this attack, he knew what he was doing was wrong at the time, but chose to continue his vicious assault on his uncle,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of the victim and the defendant – who are one and the same – during this challenging time and I am thankful for the Assistant State’s Attorneys who prosecuted this case.”

Anne Arundel Police said officers responded to the 200 block of East Thompson Avenue in Glen Burnie for a report of a sick/injured subject around 8:12 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2018. Once they arrived, they say they found Stephen Peele, 58, dead on the kitchen floor.

A dumbbell and microwave were located on the floor by the victim’s feet.

Peele was the only person inside of the home at the time of the murder. He told police he was arguing with his uncle and when it became physical, he threw a dumbbell, vase a microwave. Peele then threw the refrigerator on top of the victim while he laid on the ground.