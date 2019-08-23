  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The fire outside the Maryland State House in Annapolis Thursday was deemed accidental.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, the accidental fire was caused by a “malfunctioning, diesel-fueled steam cleaner” that was located in the utility trailer parked by the State House in the 100 block of State Circle near School Street.

Credit Ray Hoffmann

The fire was discovered by a contractor performing work on the State House.

It took 31 firefighters 20 minutes to control the blaze.

Utility Trailer at State House Circle. Credit: OSFM

No one was injured, but there was $15,000 worth of total damage.

 

