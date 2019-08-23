Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The fire outside the Maryland State House in Annapolis Thursday was deemed accidental.
According to the state fire marshal’s office, the accidental fire was caused by a “malfunctioning, diesel-fueled steam cleaner” that was located in the utility trailer parked by the State House in the 100 block of State Circle near School Street.
The fire was discovered by a contractor performing work on the State House.
It took 31 firefighters 20 minutes to control the blaze.
No one was injured, but there was $15,000 worth of total damage.
You must log in to post a comment.