



Officials say a 20-year-old man posted a message on the internet threatening to ”shoot up” a Planned Parenthood facility in DC.

Authorities say the suspect, Jacob Cooper, is the third person accused of threatening a planned parenthood site with violence this month alone.

Cooper, 20, used the website iFunny to post a message that said, “Make sure you tell them about how I plan to shoot up a planned parenthood facility in Washington D.C., on August 19th at 3pm.”

Cooper allegedly posted a second comment on the website reading, “If you are a member of the FBI, CIA, whatever, and are on my profile I will trace your IP address and kill you if the opportunity arises. And I am dead serious about this. I’ll do it with ricin, a bomb, or .308. Whatever it takes, then end result will be the same. I am serious about this. If I am personally contacted by any federal agents, I will do this. I will kill you. Again, I am serious. Sic semper tyrannis.”

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., issued a statement saying, “No one should ever face the threat of violence just for seeking health care.”

“We are proud to provide a safe, welcoming environment for our employees and for our patients so they can get the high-quality health care they need. We are strong, and our doors stay open for everyone who needs our care. No matter what,” the statement added.

