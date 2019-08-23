HYATTSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Two homes in Montgomery County, Maryland were struck by lightning during Thursday’s storms.
Montgomery County Fire responded to the 25300 block of Lynwood Farm Court in Hyattstown around 7:45 p.m. for a fire at a single-family — two adults, two children and several pets — were home at the time of the lightning strike and saw shingles fly off their home.
The family did get out safely and called 911 right away.
Seventy-five firefighters battled the blaze in a downpour. About $50,000 worth of damage was made to the newly built home.
Update (~745p) 25300 Lynwood Farm Court, Hyattstown, large single-family home, struck by lightning, damage est $50k, family of 4 home at time, they got out & called 911, no injury, NOTE: another home several houses away was also struck by lightning, no fire damage pic.twitter.com/Q35dZpSdZc
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 23, 2019
About an hour later, another house fire also caused by lightning was reported in the unit block Cinnabar Court in Montgomery Village. The fire ignited a portion of the home’s gas meter, causing some damage.
No injuries were reported at either house fire.
Both families were displaced by the fires.
There have been five fires caused by lightning strikes this August in Maryland, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
Here are some safety tips:
Outdoor Safety:
- If you can hear thunder, you are in striking distance of lightning. Look for shelter inside a home, large building, or hard-topped vehicle immediately.
- Wait at least 30 minutes before hearing the last clap of thunder before leaving your shelter.
- Stay away from windows and doors. Stay off porches.
- There is no safe place outside. Places with only a roof on golf courses, sports fields, and picnic areas are not safe during a lightning storm. Small sheds should not be used as a source of shelter.
- If a person is struck by lightning, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Indoor Safety:
- Turn off computers.
- Stay off any devices or appliances that put you in direct contact with plumbing and electricity.
- You can use cordless and cellular phones.
- Do not wash you hands, bathe or shower, or wash clothes and dishes.
