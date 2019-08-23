Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland State Fair, Maryland State Fair bull escapes, Talkers


TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — There was plenty of excitement at the Maryland State Fair on Friday morning when a bull got loose!

This photo was sent into the WJZ newsroom from a viewer.

The picture was taken at the corner of Timonium and Greenspring Roads.

It’s a little difficult to see the bull, but you can see its legs, and that it was eventually caught.

WJZ is told the bull is now happy and back at the fair.

