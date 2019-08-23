ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Senate President Thomas Miller and Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones made appointments to the Prescription Drug Affordability Board.
Speaker Jones and President Miller jointly appointed former State Health Secretary Van Mitchell as chair to lead the effort to establish an independent agency charged with lowering the costs of runaway prescription drug prices.
Secretary Mitchell served at the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene under two Maryland Governors, and has served as a member of the House of Delegates.
Speaker Jones also named Dr. Eberechukwu (Ebere) Onukwugha, an Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Health Services Research at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy as the House of Delegates appointee.
Senate President Miller appointed Dr. George S. Malouf, Jr., a full-time practicing medical doctor and ophthalmologist as the Senate appointee.
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the appointment of Gerard F. Anderson, Ph.D. to the newly formed Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board.
Dr. Anderson is the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Hospital Finance and Management, and a professor of health policy and management and international health and medicine.
You must log in to post a comment.