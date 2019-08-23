Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating after a fatal car accident in Upper Marlboro.
The victim has been identified as Stanley Broadie, 61, of Upper Marlboro.
At around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 7, patrol officers were called to the 6800 block of South Osborne Road for a collision involving a single car.
Broadie was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died on Aug. 22 as a result of his injuries.
He was the only occupant of the car.
The preliminary investigation reveals Broadie was traveling westbound on South Osborne Road on a sharp right curve. For reasons that remain under investigation, his car left the roadway and struck a tree and overturned.
